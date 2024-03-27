Chhattisgarh: Students hurl footwear, chase away drunk teacher in viral video

A video of a government schoolteacher being chased away by students for allegedly arriving at school in a drunken state in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch a probe.

The video from Pallibhata village came to light on Tuesday (March 26) following which the local Block Education Officer (BEO) launched a probe, Bastar Collector K Vijay Dayaram told reporters. Based on the inquiry report, further action will be taken in the matter, he said.

In the video, a man can be seen starting his motorcycle to escape while some children in school uniform hurl footwear at him. The man escaped from the spot on his motorbike even as students chased him hurling slippers at him.