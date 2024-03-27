Chhattisgarh: Students hurl footwear, chase away drunk teacher in viral video
The teacher who reportedly came drunk to class would lie down on the classroom floor instead of teaching, and would abuse the children when they asked him to take class
A video of a government schoolteacher being chased away by students for allegedly arriving at school in a drunken state in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch a probe.
The video from Pallibhata village came to light on Tuesday (March 26) following which the local Block Education Officer (BEO) launched a probe, Bastar Collector K Vijay Dayaram told reporters. Based on the inquiry report, further action will be taken in the matter, he said.
In the video, a man can be seen starting his motorcycle to escape while some children in school uniform hurl footwear at him. The man escaped from the spot on his motorbike even as students chased him hurling slippers at him.
As per official sources, the video clip is of a government primary school in Pallibhata village of Bastar development block.
The teacher reportedly used to lie down on the floor of the classroom instead of teaching and would abuse the children when they asked him to take class. The students finally resorted to this drastic action of chasing him away, that too with their footwear.
