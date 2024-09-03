Chhattisgarh | Nine Maoists killed in Dantewada encounter, operation underway

Nine Maoists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Tuesday (September 3). The encounter, which started at 10.30 in the morning, is still underway.

The operation is being carried out by a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs that indicated the presence of Maoists in the area, officials said.

According to police, the encounter began at around 10:30 am and is still underway. “So far, nine Maoists have been killed, and a large quantity of weapons, including a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a .303 Rifle, and a .315 Bore Rifle, have been recovered from the spot,” a police statement said.



"All the jawans involved in the operation are safe. The search operation is still underway, and further details will be shared after the operation is complete," it added.



(This is a developing story. More details awaited)