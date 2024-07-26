Chhattisgarh: Agniveers to get priority in recruitments for police constables, forest guards

Raipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said the state government would provide reservations for Agniveers in recruitments for police constables and forest guards, among other posts.

Talking to reporters on the state assembly premises, Sai said Agniveers from Chhattisgarh would be given priority while recruiting police constables and forest and jail guards once they complete their service in the Indian Army.

The state government will soon issue necessary guidelines to provide a fixed reservation to Agniveers, he said.

The Centre introduced the Agnipath scheme in 2022 for short-term induction of personnel in the Army, Navy and Air Force, with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The scheme provides for recruiting Agniveers youngsters between the age group of 17-and-a-half and 21 for a block period of four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for another 15 years. PTI

