Chhattisgarh: 31 Naxalites, 2 cops killed in encounter in Bijapur

Thirty-one Naxalites have beenkilled in an encounter with security forces in the forests under the National Park area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday (February 9).

This information was told to ANI by IG Bastar, P Sundarraj. Search operations are going on, he added.

Two security personnel were also killed and as two others injured in the face-off, said Sundarraj.

The gunfight took place at a forest in Indravati National Park area in the morning when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

The police recovered weapons and explosives from the area.

Earlier, the police had said 12 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight and bodies of all of them have been recovered.

Two security personnel, one belonging to the state police's District Reserve Guard and the other from the Special Task Force, were also killed in the gunfight and two others suffered injuries, the official said.

Efforts are on to retrieve bodies of the deceased security personnel and evacuate the injured jawans, he said.

