CAF personnel hacked to death by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Feb 18 (PTI) A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel was hacked to death by Naxalites at a village market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The attack occurred around 9.30 am in a village under Kutru police station limits, where a CAF team was deployed for security at a market, a senior official said.

"A small group of Naxalites attacked company commander Tijau Ram Bhuarya, who was leading the CAF team," he said.

The Naxalites hacked Bhuarya to death with an axe before fleeing the scene, he said.

Bhuarya belonged to the 4th battalion of the CAF, he said.

On being alerted about it, a police team rushed to the spot and launched a search in the area to trace the assailants, the official said. PTI

