BJP govt’s resolve is to make 3 cr women ‘lakhpati didi’: Modi at scheme launch

The BJP government at the Centre has resolved to make 3 crore women in India “lakhpati didi” (owners of at least Rs 1 lakh), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday (March 10), asserting that women’s welfare is their priority.

The PM was speaking after virtually inaugurating the Mahtari Vandan scheme in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur to provide monetary assistance to women.

About Mahtari Vandan scheme

“It is fortunate that today I got an opportunity to dedicate the Mahtari Vandan scheme aimed at empowering nari shakti. Under the scheme, we had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to more than 70 lakh women, and today, the BJP government has fulfilled it,” Modi said, addressing the function via video conference.

The first instalment of Rs 655 crore was deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries (married women) under the scheme on Sunday, he said.

According to the state government, 70.12 lakh beneficiaries have got the amount.

PM in Varanasi

“I should have been among you today for this programme, but due to some other engagements, I am in Uttar Pradesh. I am speaking from Kashi, the land of Baba Vishwanath, who is also showering his blessings on you,” he said.

The PM said he offered prayers to Lord Vishwanath on Saturday night and prayed for the well-being of the country’s people.

Focus on women

“When mother and sisters are empowered, the entire family gets empowered. Therefore, the priority of the double-engine government (of the BJP at the Centre and in the state) is the welfare of mothers and sisters,” he said.

“Today, families are getting pucca houses and that, too, in the name of women,” Modi said.

Through the Ujjwala scheme, women have been getting cooking gas cylinders at cheaper rates. More than 50 per cent of the Jan Dhan accounts are in the name of women. More than 65 per cent of Mudra loans were taken by women, he said.

“Lives changed”

“In the past 10 years, our government has changed the lives of more than 10 crore women through self-help groups,” Modi said.

“The efforts of our government have resulted in making more than one crore women lakhpati didi. We have now resolved that we will fulfil the target of making three crore sisters of the country lakhpati didi,” he added.

Drone view

The government is also working on the Namo Drone Didi Yojna, under which drones, as well as drone pilot training, will be provided, he added.

The scheme by the Centre aims to provide drones to 15,000 select women self-help groups to provide rental services to farmers for agricultural purposes.

Houses, bonus

PM Modi said the BJP has given a guarantee of happiness and prosperity and the Chhattisgarh government led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has started working on it.

“We had given guarantees that we will construct 18 lakh pucca houses. The Sai-led government started work on it on the very second day of the government’s formation,” Modi said.

Paddy farmers were given a guarantee that they will be paid the outstanding bonus for two years (against procurement of the produce). The Chhattisgarh government transferred Rs 3,716 crore into the accounts of farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

More development works

“We had given a guarantee that we will purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, which was fulfilled and a record was created by purchasing 145 metric tonnes of paddy from farmers. The difference amount (over the minimum support price) against paddy procurement will be paid to the farmers soon,” PM Modi said.

Development works will be increased in the coming five years in the state, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his Cabinet colleagues were also present at the function held at the Science College ground in Raipur.

(With agency inputs)