YouTuber Angry Rantman dies at 27; ISL clubs, football fans pay tributes

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, who was popularly known as 'Angry Rantman', passed away on Wednesday morning (April 17), his family announced on social media. He was 27.

According to several X (formerly Twitter) accounts, Saha died due to multiple organ failure. He had developed health complications after undergoing open heart surgery, reports said.

“With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST,” Saha’s family announced on the YouTuber’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

“He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time,” the family added.

Saha was a fan of the English Premier League (EPL) football club Chelsea. His “there is no passion, vision, aggression” video after Chelsea lost a match had gone viral in 2017. Later, he became popular as he posted his rants on sports, movies, and more.

Several X users remembered him and one of them called him a “genuine YouTuber not sold to any of them”.

Indian Super League (ISL) football clubs mourned the loss of Saha.

“Today, we mourn the loss of one of the most enthusiastic and passionate voices in Indian football. We will dearly miss his memorable rants and love for the beautiful game,” said Kerala Blasters FC on their X account.

Bengaluru FC wrote, “The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed. Rest in peace.”