WTT Star Contender 2025 commences in Chennai; 158 players in fray

The WTT Star Contender 2025 got underway in Chennai on Tuesday (March 25) with the qualifying rounds at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Organised by Stupa Sports Analytics and Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) under the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), the tournament promises thrilling action, with players battling for 600 ranking points and a $275,000 prize money.

8 Olympic medallists

With 158 players from around the world, including eight Olympic medallists and some of the sport’s biggest stars, Chennai is set to witness world-class table tennis action till March 30.

Leading the international charge are Tomokazu Harimoto (World No. 3, men’s singles, Japan) and Hina Hayata (World No. 5, women’s singles, Japan), both Olympic medallists, who come in as the top seeds in the men’s and women’s singles events.

They’ll be joined by a stellar lineup of medallists, including Miwa Harimoto (World No. 6, women’s singles, Japan), Shin Yu-bin (World No. 10, women’s singles, South Korea), Cheng I-Ching (World No. 11, women’s singles, Chinese Taipei), Doo Hoi Kem (World No. 36, women’s singles, Hong Kong), Lee Eun-hye (World No. 39, women’s singles, South Korea), and Lim Jong-hoon (World No. 43, men’s singles, South Korea).

For the first time ever, an Indian men’s doubles pair is the top-seeded entry at a WTT Star Contender event. Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar, fresh off a semi-final finish at WTT Star Contender Doha 2025, will look to capitalise on home advantage. In mixed doubles, Diya Chitale and Manush Shah will be aiming for a deep run as the fourth-seeded pair.

A record-breaking 19 Indian players have secured direct entries and wildcards for the main draw – the highest ever for the country at this level. In total, 82 Indian paddlers (35 men and 47 women) will compete across singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, setting a new benchmark for India’s participation in international table tennis.

TN Dy CM unveils trophy

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled the WTT Star Contender trophy, marking the official start of the tournament. The ceremony set the stage for an action-packed week as top global paddlers prepare to battle for glory.

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal, who is playing in his final tournament, was present alongside the Deputy CM. Other dignitaries in attendance included Dr. Atulya Misra IAS (Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development), J Meghanatha Reddy, IAS (Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu), Deepak Malik (co-founder & COO, Stupa Sports Analytics), and Ekansh Gupta (CEO, Ultimate Table Tennis). All of them emphasised the tournament’s significance for Indian table tennis and its role in nurturing future talent.

Where to watch WTT Star Contender

Show Court matches: Sony LIV app and website

Courts 1, 2, and 3: WTT YouTube channel