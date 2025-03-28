Sharath Kamal enters pre-quarterfinals at WTT Star Contender

Sharath Kamal, in his final international tournament, on Friday (March 28), entered the pre-quarterfinals of the WTT Star Contender 2025 in Chennai.

The 42-year-old Sharath defeated Australia's Nicholas Lum in straight games 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-9) in the Round of 32 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Chants of 'Sharth, Sharath'

Sharath used all his experience to outclass his much younger opponent and a higher-ranked Lum. The Australian is ranked 34 in the world while Sharath is 92nd.

The 19-year-old left-hander Lum also felt the pressure from spectators who backed the Indian legend, and continuously were chanting 'Sharath, Sharath'.

At the start of the match, Sharath opened up a 3-0 advantage in Game 1. However, Lum bounced back to make it 3-3. With both players not giving up, the lead was always narrow, and at 8-8, Sharath again won three consecutive points to take a 1-0 game lead.

In Game 2, there were moments when Sharath trailed but with his vast experience coming to play, he won again with a similar 11-8 margin. In Game 3, five-time Olympian Sharath held a 5-2 lead and maintained ascendancy to seal the tie 11-9.

Sharath won 16 points on his serve while Lum bagged 12. The Indian took 17 points off the opponent's serve. The biggest lead that Sharath held during the match was five points, and also the most consecutive points won were five.

Later today, Sharath will be back in action in a men's doubles second-round match, partnering with Snehit Suarvajjula.

On Thursday, Sharath had opened his campaign with a 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 12-10) win over compatriot Anirban Ghosh.