World Cup tickets for India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai go on sale today at 8 PM IST

General ticket sales for an additional three matches in the ICC World Cup 2023 will commence today (September 1) at 8 PM IST as anticipation builds ahead of the pinnacle event of the one-day game.



Tickets for India matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai will go on general sale via the official ticketing website tickets.cricketworldcup.com, the International Crickte Council (ICC) said.

The upcoming ticket release on Friday (September 1) will feature the following matches:

Sunday 22 October - India v New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Sunday 29 October - India v England, Stadium, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Thursday 2 November - India v Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Tickets for India’s other fixtures at the World Cup 2023 will go on sale on the following dates at 8 PM IST:

2 September: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September: India match at Ahmedabad

15 September: Semi-Finals and Final

The 2023 World Cup will showcase the very best of cricket in ODI format and combine the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion.

The World Cup starts in Ahmedabad on October 5.