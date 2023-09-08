World Cup 2023 tickets: 4 lakh tickets to go on sale from 8 PM today; here's how to buy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it acknowledges the high demand for tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, and has released 4 lakh tickets for the mega tournament to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

"After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event," the Indian cricket board said in a media release.

Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. Fans are encouraged to act promptly to secure their tickets, as tickets are expected to be in high demand, given the immense global interest in the event.

The general sale of tickets for all matches of the World Cup 2023 will commence from 8 PM IST today (September 8). Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at tickets. cricketworldcup.com. Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course.

"The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023," the BCCI said.