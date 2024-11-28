World Chess Championship | Gukesh: Outplaying Ding in Game 3 is 'very nice'

Singapore, Nov 27 (PTI) Elated after his first win in the World Championship showdown against defending champion Ding Liren, young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh said it is "always very nice" to outplay an opponent the way he did in the third game here on Wednesday.

Liren lost on time control after 37 moves as Gukesh drew level on points, wiping off the deficit of a first-round loss. The two played out a draw in the second game.

"It feels great. I am quite happy, also the last two days I was happy with my play today was even better. I felt good on the board and I managed to outplay my opponent which is always very nice," the 18-year-old, who is the youngest ever challenger to the title, said after the game.

While the victory ahead of the first rest day was important for Gukesh as he levelled the score, it was some important decision-making and opening choice that paved the way for him.

Speaking about his preparation, Gukesh said, "I was prepared until the 13th move, I guess he was trying to remember something but maybe he mixed up I thought the way he reacted was not the most precise way and then I think I just got a very nice position." It was on the 18th turn when Ding played a huge positional error when he could have been just fine.

"I think I underestimated that move and thought I should be good, now that I am seeing it, it all looks a bit shaky," admitted Gukesh.

Liren conceded that he had completely missed white's 23rd move.

Asked if Liren's time pressure had any impact, Gukesh said he wanted to just win the game cleanly but there was excitement as Liren had very little time left.

"I wasn't playing for time. I just like to finish it off clean," the Indian said when asked about the long time he took to make his moves closer to the end.

Thursday will be a rest day and the battle will resume on Friday when Liren will have the white pieces. The 32-year-old Chinese admitted that his mind would not be completely at peace during the short break.

"...the result of the game will maybe influence my emotions during the rest day," he said.

Gukesh, in contrast, plans to relax.

"I thought since tomorrow is a rest day so I will pit all my energy into this game and then I can rest so It didn't make much of a difference, but it was nice to know that after today's game I can just go and rest," stated the Chennai lad.

Gukesh also reiterated that his opening loss was just a case of nerves taking over.

"...even (former world champion) Magnus (Carlsen). In his first World Championship, he wasn't at his best at the start. I think it is a very normal reaction, and I was okay with that.

"It was a bad game, but I was generally feeling good. I thought even though I was nervous, it wasn’t too much to handle. I felt good; it was a bad game, but I always knew once I settle in, I will get back my rhythm," he said. PTI

