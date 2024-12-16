World champion Gukesh to take on Carlsen at Norway Chess

Stavanger (Norway), Dec 16 (PTI) The youngest-ever world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju will take on Magnus Carlsen, the world’s highest-rated player, in a highly-anticipated contest at next year's Norway Chess.

The tournament will take place in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6, 2025.

Gukesh, 18, has achieved remarkable success this year, winning the Tata Steel Masters, leading India to gold at the Chess Olympiad, dominating the Candidates Tournament, and finally claiming the ultimate prize in classical chess: the World Championship title in Singapore last week.

"I’m excited to face the strongest players in the world again in Norway and also the Armageddons will be fun," Gukesh said in a media release.

In 2023, Gukesh finished third in Stavanger. Now, he’s back as World Champion, ready to challenge Carlsen on home soil.

Will the rising star seize victory, or will Carlsen’s experience and home advantage prevail? "This matchup is truly unique, and it’s thrilling to see the World Champion face off against the world’s highest-rated player,” said Kjell Madland, founder and tournament director of Norway Chess.

"The whole world will be watching, and the Norway Chess team is proud to host such an incredible event here in Stavanger." Norway Chess is one of the world’s premier chess tournaments, bringing together the top male and female players in a distinctive six-player double round-robin format. PTI

