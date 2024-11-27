Women's HIL will be a huge milestone for hockey: Verschoor

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Two-time Olympic gold medallist Dutch hockey striker Maria Verschoor believes the inaugural women's Hockey India League will be a significant milestone for the sport.

"It's amazing to see the first competition of its kind for women in India, and to be part of it is truly special. The league's format, with a mix of international players from around the world, brings together different styles and cultures, which I think is great for the growth of women's hockey.

"We will be playing some great matches, and I hope we can show the world how exciting and competitive women's hockey can be," Verschoor said in a release issued by HIL.

Verschoor is particularly keen on contributing to the development of the women's game in India.

"It's inspiring to see how the league is investing in women's hockey. This platform gives us the chance to showcase our skills and set an example for young girls, not just in India but across the world.

"Women's hockey is exciting to watch, and it's great that we are getting the recognition and support to take it to new heights," she said.

The 30-year-old is set to make her debut in the inaugural women's HIL for the Soorma Hockey Club.

"I'm really looking forward to this adventure. I had a wonderful experience earlier this year in India during the FIH Pro League, where I was struck by the passion and energy of the fans. Hockey is alive in India, and the atmosphere in the stadiums is something special," said the forward.

Verschoor is optimistic about the future of women's HIL.

"With four teams in the league this season and plans to expand, I believe this is just the beginning. I'm thrilled to be a part of this journey and can't wait to see how it grows." PTI

