With 10,000 ODI runs, Rohit Sharma sixth Indian to join the club

India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday (September 12) became the sixth batsman from his country and 15th overall to score 10,000 ODI runs.

Rohit achieved the feat during India’s Asia Cup Super 4 contest against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The India skipper hit a six off Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha to reach the milestone in the seventh over of the innings, a day after Virat Kohli became the quickest-ever batter to cross 13,000-run landmark in a record 267 ODI innings.

In fact, Rohit completed his 10,000 runs in 241 innings, which is second fastest ever after Kohli did so in 205 innings.

The other Indians in the 10,000-run club are Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs), Virat Kohli (13,026), Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and MS Dhoni (10,773).

As the only player in history to have hit three double centuries in 50-over cricket, Rohit also holds the record for most runs in an inning — or the highest individual score — 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in November 2014. Rohit recorded his first ODI double ton against Australia in November 2013 when he scored 209. Four years later, he smashed another double ton against Sri Lanka — 208 not out at Mohali in December 2017.

With 30 centuries, Rohit is at joint third with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for hitting the most ODI hundreds. He is also third in the list of batters with most sixes in the format.

