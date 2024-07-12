Will Lamine Yamal play Euro 2024 final? What German labour law says

Spain’s teenager Lamine Yamal has been making headlines at the ongoing Euro 2024 football tournament in Germany. The 16-year-old has been hailed as “genius” by his national team coach Luis de la Fuente.

Now, Spain are ready to face England in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday (July 14) at 9 PM local time (12:30 AM IST, July 15, Monday). However, there could be a possibility that Spain will have to pay a fine if they play Yamal in the title clash at the Olympiastadion.

According to German labour law, minors (under the age of 18) are not allowed to work in the country after 8 pm. This clause has resulted in Yamal not playing full 90 minutes of any of the matches in Euro 2024, according to reports. However, the coach has a different take on this.

“We’re all responsible for his wellbeing. We’re going to do our job and let him play. Nothing more”, coach Luis de la Fuente had said before Spain’s Round of 16 match against Georgia.

“I don’t know the German legislation. Does Lamine have to be removed by 23:00? I don’t think so,” he added.

Spain defeated Georgia 4-1 on June 30, and later defeated hosts Germany 2-1 after extra time in quarterfinals. In the semi-finals against France, Yamal scored a goal to become the youngest goal scorer in Euro Championship history as Spain won 2-1 to advance to the final.

“We have seen a genius, the product of a genius. He’s a player we have to take care of – I have to give him the advice to keep working with the same humility and keep his feet on the floor. He would keep growing but this maturity and attitude at such a young age is like that of a more experienced player. We are lucky he is Spanish and we can enjoy him for many more years,” de la Fuente had told the reporters after the semi-final win against France.

Yamal, at 16 years, has already set another record, becoming the youngest player to feature in a European Championship when he played against Croatia on June 15 at age of 16 years and 338 days. At 16 years and 353 days, he became the youngest player to feature in a Euro knockout game (Spain versus Georgia).

He is the youngest player ever to play for Spain and their youngest ever goal scorer.

If he plays the final, Yamal will become the youngest player to feature in a European Championship final.

According to reports, German labour law does not apply to minor athletes and they can work up to 11 PM. However, if the Euro 2024 final goes into extra time and later penalties, then Yamal could be playing beyond 11 PM and the Spanish football federation will have to pay a fine of Euros 30,000.

Yamal will turn 17 on Sunday and he will be hoping to celebrate his birthday with the Euro trophy.