We've got some room for improvement, both with our batting and bowling: Warner

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Delhi Capitals opener David Warner has no qualms in admitting that the team is left with no option but to win all their remaining matches to stay in the reckoning for a play-off berth in the ongoing IPL.

Having lost five out of their eight matches, DC will be desperate to turn things around when they take on Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

"We're not where we want to be for the team's sake. We'd like to win a few more games. But we've got to win the next remainder to obviously compete in the finals.

"So for us, it's about doing as best as we can. Hopefully, we can play each game like we did against Gujarat," Warner said during a media interaction.

The seasoned campaigner from Australia added, "We've got a little bit of improving to do, both with bat and the ball. If we can minimise the totals, it would be great. And then if we bat first, try and put a big total on the board and defend it." Warner further highlighted that DC have a dangerous bowling attack that bowled out GT for 89 in their first leg match.

"Cannot fault the way the guys are training and preparing. It's just sometimes in the games that the execution isn't there. And we know when we take wickets up front and early, we're a very dangerous bowling attack." Asked about two youngsters in the team who have impressed him this season, Warner said, "Jake's (Jake Fraser-McGurk) been very good. We know he's always had the talent. Abishek Porel has been outstanding as well.

"Abishek wasn't even going to play in the first game, but we'd lost early wickets and then came in as an impact player.

"I think he had nine balls or something and he got 30-odd runs. That changed the game and then the other day as well, he played very well. He is going to be a very good player," he concluded. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)