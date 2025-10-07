Anand vs Kasparov after 30 years: All you need to know

After 30 years, former chess world champions Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov will reignite their once fierce rivalry when they face off in the Clutch Chess: The Legends exhibition match in St. Louis, USA, from Wednesday (October 8).

The 12-game Chess 960 (Fischer Random) match will carry a total prize pool of $144,000 and will be held in the upgraded St. Louis Chess Club.

“This once-in-a-generation clash celebrates the legacy of two chess greats and officially launches the month of reopening festivities,” the tournament’s official website said.

"Looking forward to playing Garry in 960 (format). Old rivalry in a completely new setting, and very excited," Anand said.

"I will face Vishy Anand, match of the legend. I will play not traditional chess but Fischer Random 960. I will see you there," Kasparov said.

What is Clutch Chess?

“Clutch Chess is a unique type of chess tournament format, the brainchild of Grandmaster Maurice Ashley where the stakes build round by round with ever-increasing points and dollar prizes available each day. Unlike traditional chess tournaments, in Clutch Chess no lead is ever safe and every single game has meaning. Since point values for wins increase each day, players who start off slowly can stage dramatic comebacks all the way to the very end,” it added.

Having played a Classical World Championship match in 1995 on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York, the two legends of the game will battle it out again in the famous rapid and blitz format that was recently christened Freestyle Chess.

Kasparov dominated that match against Anand and won the 20-game contest 10.5-7.5. After retiring in 2004 Kasparov has played only in exhibitions or blitz events while Anand is semi-retired and plays occasionally in higher events.

While Kasparov runs a world-wide training programme under his name, Anand has limited himself to mentoring the young generation of Indian players and has been the inspiration behind WACA – Westbridge Anand Chess Academy – that has already produced one world champion in D Gukesh.

Winner to get $70,000

The format in the US is interesting and the stakes will go up each day. There will be four games every day in the three-day contest with two rapid and two blitz games. While there will be four points at stake on the first day, on the second day it will double as each win will be worth two points and on the third day, each game will fetch three points for a win.

The winner will take home $70,000 (approximately Rs 62 lakh) while $50,000 (approximately Rs 44 lakh) is reserved for the one ending on the losing side of this match.

If the match is tied after 12 games, the prize will be split 50-50, where each player receives $60,000 (approximately Rs 53 lakh).

There will be a bonus money of $24,000 (approximately Rs 21 lakh) for 12 games.