Vinesh Phogat hospitalised in Paris for 'dehydration'

Minutes after a shocking disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris Olympics, wrestler Vinesh Phogat was hospitalised after suffering from deydration and had fainted.

She was admitted to the Olympian village polyclinic on August 7 in Paris and is said to be stable and resting.

Phogat, was disqualified as she was 150 grams overweight during the weigh-in on the second day of the competition. The wrestler had pinned her hopes on bagging the Olympic gold but she missed the weigh-in.

The Indian contingent, unfortunately, had no room to appeal the decision. And, though Phogat's coaches and support staff, took extreme steps by cuting her hair and drawing out blood, her weight could not be brought down



According to UWW rules, "If an athlete does not attend or fails the weigh-in, he/she will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last without rank."

On August 6, Phogat made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic final after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman 5-0, thereby assuring a medal for India.

In a statement, the Indian Olympic Association said, "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests respect for Vinesh's privacy and would like to focus on the ongoing competitions."