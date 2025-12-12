Vinesh Phogat announces return to wrestling after 18-month retirement

Vinesh Phogat on Friday (December 12) declared her return to wrestling, ending her 18-month retirement with a powerful declaration.

On 8 August 2024, the three-time Olympian declared announced her retirement from wrestling, a day after she was disqualified from the 50kg category final at the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat's comeback

In a post on X, she wrote, “People kept asking if Paris was the end. For a long time, I didn’t have the answer. I needed to step away from the mat, from the pressure, from the expectations — even from my own ambitions. For the first time in years, I allowed myself to breathe.”

“I took time to understand the weight of my journey — the highs, the heartbreaks, the sacrifices, the versions of me the world never saw. And somewhere in that reflection, I found the truth: I still love this sport. I still want to compete.”

She added: “In that silence, I found something I’d forgotten — the fire never left. It was only buried under exhaustion and noise. The discipline, the routine, the fight… it’s in my system. No matter how far I walked away, a part of me stayed on the mat.”

Phogat said, “So here I am, stepping back towards Los Angeles 2028 with a heart that’s unafraid and a spirit that refuses to bow.”

“And this time, I’m not walking alone — my son is joining my team, my biggest motivation, my little cheerleader on this road to the Los Angeles Olympics,” she concluded.

Trailblazing woman wrestler

A two-time World Championships bronze medallist, Vinesh Phogat is a former Asian champion, an Asian Games gold medallist, and a three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

She is the only Indian woman wrestler to have won gold at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

On 8 August 2024, she retired from the sport after being disqualified for weighing 100 grams over the permissible limit during the morning weigh-in for the Paris Olympics final.

Vinesh Phogat is also a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly, representing Julana. Standing on a Congress ticket, she won by a margin of 6,015 votes, defeating her closest rival, pilot Yogesh Kumar of the BJP.