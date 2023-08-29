US Open honours Billie Jean King on 50th anniversary of gender equality in prize money

Tennis legend Billie Jean King on Monday (August 28) celebrated the 50th anniversary of the US Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors. After a rousing tribute from former first lady Michelle Obama, she promised never to stop fighting to maintain that hard-won progress.

“While we celebrate today, our work is far from done,” King said in a speech to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd between night matches. Echoing a quote from Coretta Scott King, she said: “Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won. You earn it and you win it in every generation.”

Obama introduced the 79-year-old King by recalling how she, as the defending US Open champion in 1973, rallied her fellow women players to threaten a boycott of that year’s tournament unless women got the same pay as men. It was announced that summer that the men’s and women’s US Open champions would each receive $25,000.

It would take 34 years before all the other Grand Slam events followed suit. This year, the US Open winners will each receive $3 million, with total player compensation rising to $65 million.

“Far bigger than a paycheque”

“Let us remember, all of this is far bigger than a champion’s paycheque,” Obama said. “This is about how women are seen and valued in this world. We have seen how quickly progress like this can be taken away if we are not mindful and vigilant, if we do not keep remembering and advocating and organizing and speaking out and, yes, voting.”

Obama, who earlier sat in the stadium with her husband, former President Barack Obama, noted that King’s achievement came the same year she went on beat Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes,” when he infamously said women “belong in the bedroom and the kitchen, in that order.”