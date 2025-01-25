TT nationals: 15-year-old qualifier Syndrela Das enters semis

Bengal’s 15-year-old qualifier Syndrela Das staged a brilliant comeback to enter the semifinals of the women’s singles at the 86th Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships in Surat on Saturday (January 25).

Up against Gujarat’s Krittwika Sinha Roy in the quarterfinals at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium, Syndrela displayed nerves of steel to bounce back twice in the best-of-seven games.

Syndrela’s comeback

Syndrela lost the opening two games, and later was 1-3 down, need to win the next three games, which she did to progress to the last-four phase with a score of 4-3 (10-12, 5-11, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-5).

“This is my second senior nationals appearance and feels good to beat Krittwika Didi, who was in form today. I was 1-3 down and from there I made a comeback. It feels good to win against her,” Syndrela shared her excitement with The Federal after the win.

When queried whether she was confident of progressing this far, she said, “Yes, of course. I had a vision, that I can do it. There is nothing called impossible. Today, I played good table tennis. My focus was to play to my strength, and everything worked out well.”

On her semifinal opponent Diya Parag Chitale, Syndrela said, “I will play against Diya Didi. I have played two times against her, I lost a very close match. Tomorrow, hopefully, I am focussed, in my zone, and I can outplay her.”

In other quarterfinals, Sreeja Akula of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Yashaswini Ghorpade of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), and Diya (RBI) won. Sreeja will face Yashaswini in the semifinals on Sunday.

“I am happy to win the women’s doubles, and now looking forward to the singles semifinals tomorrow. I want to give my best. Today was a tough day playing six matches,” Sreeja, who earlier in the day won the women’s doubles title partnering Diya, told The Federal.

Ankur in men’s singles semis

In the men’s quarterfinals, Bengal’s 18-year-old rising star Ankur Bhattacharjee cruised to a 4-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-9, 11-6) win over Sarth Mishra of Uttar Pradesh. Payas Jain of Delhi stunned top seed G Sathiyan 4-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-5, 11-6). The other two quarterfinals were won by Divyansh Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh and Manush Shah of RBI.