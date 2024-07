Thomas Muller retires from international football after Euro 2024

Munich (Germany), Jul 15 (AP) Germany forward Thomas Müller announced his retirement from international soccer on Monday after a 14-year career that included the 2014 World Cup title.

The 34-year-old Bayern Munich striker played 131 times for his country, scoring 45 goals.

“It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together,” he said in a video posted on YouTube. “I would like to say thank you to all the fans and my Germany teammates for their support over the years. Take the enthusiasm and joy of this year's Euros with you.” Müller's final appearance for Germany was as a substitute in the host nation's quarterfinal loss to eventual Euro 2024 winner Spain.

Müller's international debut came in 2010 in a 1-0 loss to Argentina. He played in four World Cups and four European Championships.

Fellow veteran Tony Kroos retired from all soccer after Euro 2024, leaving Germany without two of its most experienced players going forward. AP

