Tennis in 2024: A sneak peek into what lies ahead

The year 2024 promises a lot of excitement in tennis. After making history by winning his fourth US Open and record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory against Daniil Medvedev in 2023, Novak Djokovic has already started his bid for the 11th Australian Open title, which began in Melbourne on Sunday (January 14). The Serb, who has been the most dominant player since 2018, had missed the 2022 edition amid Covid scandal, but he made a triumphant return last year, securing his 22nd major title — and 10th at the Australian Open — by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas.



Asked about the reason for Djokovic’s exceptional performance last year at the age of 36, India’s former Davis Cup finalist Ramesh Krishnan said: “He has kept himself very fit. It also helps that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were not around. The pandemic had given him a bit of a break. And also the slams he missed during the pandemic. There was some unused energy.”

The talking point will be whether Carlos Alcaraz will end Djokovic’s domination and herald a new era. Alcaraz showed Djokovic can be outwitted, outlasting him in an epic Wimbledon final in 2023. The 20-year-old came back from a set down to pull off a remarkable victory with his speed, athleticism and poise. By winning his second Grand Slam title last year, Alcaraz validated the fact that he is the next big thing in tennis. Can the Spaniard end the Serb’s domination in 2024? “He seems to be the best among the GenNext. Hopefully, he keeps progressing,” Krishnan added.

After being sidelined for 11 months while undergoing hip surgery, Nadal performed well in his first tournament of the new season, winning two matches in Brisbane International. Unfortunately, Nadal got injured again during his loss to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals, which resulted in him withdrawing from the first Major of this year. It remains to be seen whether he can recover from his injury and go for his 15th French Open title. Daniil Medvedev, who denied Djokovic a calendar Grand Slam at US Open in 2021, showed last year he is still one of the contenders at the Majors. After blowing away Alcaraz in the semifinals, Medvedev fell short in the final at the Big Apple. Having lost three Slam finals, Medvedev will be hoping to win his second Slam this year.





Janik Sinner was another player to make rapid strides last year. Sinner inspired Italy to Davis Cup victory after 46 years. Sinner also won four Tour titles. Having already reached the semifinals of Wimbledon, it remains to be seen whether he can go all the way in a Slam.

