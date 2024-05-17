Super Summer: Action-packed events set to delight sports enthusiasts

The months of June and July are poised to delight sports enthusiasts worldwide as the T20I Cricket World Cup, Euro 2024, and Copa America draw near, with the Olympics to follow.

For Indians, it will be a couple of months without sleep, as these events occur in different time zones, often at nights. For a true enthusiast of football, cricket, and track and field events, rewiring their internal clock and adjusting their professional schedules accordingly will be quite a task.



T20I World Cup (June 2- 29)



The upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup promises to be the biggest in history, featuring an expanded lineup of 20 nations competing across 55 matches over four weeks in the United States and the West Indies.



West Indies and the US, as host nations, have earned automatic entry, marking the first appearance of the USA in the tournament. The prestigious Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host the final, echoing the 2010 edition. The top eight teams from the previous T20 World Cup in Australia secured automatic qualification, including winners England, runners-up Pakistan, and semi-finalists India and New Zealand. Notably, Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Netherlands also earned spots as third and fourth place finishers in the Super 12 groups.



Team rankings played a crucial role, with Afghanistan and Bangladesh securing spots based on their T20I rankings. Additionally, regional qualifiers determined the remaining eight spots. Ireland and Scotland emerged from the European section, while Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, and Oman qualified through their respective regions. Uganda secured their debut appearance by defeating Zimbabwe in a historic match.



According to reports, India has been assigned the second semi-final of the men's T20 World Cup, slated for June 27 in Providence, Guyana, provided they advance to the knockout stage. This decision is likely due to match timings. The first semi-final, scheduled for Tarouba, Trinidad, is set for a night game starting at 8:30 pm local time on June 26, which translates to 6 am on June 27 in India. In contrast, the semi-final in Guyana will commence at 10:30 am local time, aligning better with prime-time viewership in India at 8 pm. Similarly, the final in Bridgetown, Barbados, is scheduled as a day game starting at 10 am local time on June 29, or 7.30 pm in India.

Euro 2024 (June 14 – July 14)



Euro 2024 arrives three years after its postponed predecessor, which faced a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 2021 edition spanned various countries across the continent, with the final set at Wembley Stadium. It was notably held with significantly reduced capacity. However, this time, there will be no such restrictions, and stadiums are anticipated to be packed to capacity.



Approximately 2.7 million fans are expected to attend 51 matches across 10 stadiums, culminating in the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on July 14. Yet, the excitement extends beyond the stadium walls. Each host city will erect fan zones, prepared to welcome an estimated 12 million supporters anticipated to throng the country.



The UEFA EURO 2024 tournament is scheduled from June 14 to July 14, with the group stage concluding on June 26 and the knockout stage commencing on June 29. The tournament occurs amid a challenging global environment, characterised by significant conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, posing immense challenges in ensuring the event's security.



France, the finalists of the 2022 World Cup, stand as favourites alongside England. However, Germany under the new coach Julian Nagelsmann is experiencing a resurgence in confidence following victories over France and the Netherlands in March.



From seasoned veterans like Romelu Lukaku and Luka Modric to rising superstars such as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, there will be no dearth of players to watch. However, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Cristiano Ronaldo, especially after his controversial experience at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he was unexpectedly benched by the unapologetic coach, Fernando Santos. Many fans believe that CR7 could potentially vie for yet another Ballon d'Or, which would mark his sixth, if he leads Portugal to victory and stakes his claim on the Player of the Tournament title.

Copa America (June 20 – July 14)

As the Copa America approaches in the United States in 2024, Lionel Messi and his world champion team Argentina aim to maintain their dream run. However, this edition may serve as a farewell for stalwarts like Messi, Angel Di Maria, and head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Lionel Messi and Argentina broke their recent Copa America drought by clinching the trophy in Brazil in 2021, marking Messi's first major international honour. This victory also propelled Argentina to an incredible triumph at the 2022 World Cup. While Messi will understandably draw much attention in Neymar Junior's absence due to injury, the retirement announcement of Angel Di Maria from international football will also garner close observation. Brazilian talents like Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo, and Raphinha are poised to share the spotlight.



With teams like the USA and Mexico joining, the Copa America serves as a significant platform for emerging players to showcase their skills. Players like Alejandro Garnacho from Argentina and Julio Enciso from Paraguay see this tournament as an opportunity to prove their worth, particularly after impressing in the Premier League. However, all eyes may turn to 17-year-old wonderkid Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid after the tournament. With two recent senior international goals against England and Spain, Endrick's undeniable talent demands attention.



Paris Olympics (July 26 – August 11)

As soon as the Copa America and Euro 2024 conclude, both with finals scheduled on the same day in Germany and the USA, attention will turn to the Paris Olympics 2024.

After India’s notable success at Tokyo 2020, securing seven medals - one gold, two silvers, and four bronze - Paris 2024 offers an opportunity for India to build upon this achievement and showcase sustained excellence on the international stage. India, having fielded its largest Olympic contingent of 124 athletes at Tokyo, aims to maintain a substantial presence at Paris 2024 as well. India’s hopes would be pinned on reigning champion Neeraj Chopra who will be joined by Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena in men’s javelin throw. Hockey, shooting, and badminton are additional categories where India hopes to secure medals at Paris.



With the stage set for a couple of months of thrilling showdowns, sports fans across the globe eagerly anticipate the exciting days ahead.