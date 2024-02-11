The Federal
Sumit Nagal
India's Sumit Nagal poses with the trophy after winning the singles event at the ATP Challenger Chennai Open 2024 tennis tournament, in Chennai, on Sunday, February 11. PTI

Sumit Nagal wins Chennai Open, set to enter top-100

Agencies
11 Feb 2024 3:48 PM GMT

Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI) India's top singles player Sumit Nagal on Sunday won his fifth Challenger-level singles title, outplaying Italian Luca Nardi in the final of the Chennai Open -- an achievement which will propel him into the top-100 for the first time in his career.

Nagal's 6-1 6-4 win is likely to take him to 98 when the fresh rankings will be issued on Monday.

Nagal will be first Indian to feature in singles top-100 since left-handed Prajnesh Gunneswaran made the cut in 2019.

It has been a terrific start to the 2024 season for the 26-year-old Indian, who qualified for the Australian Open main draw and knocked out top-30 player Alexander Bublik in the first round.

Nagal has been in tremendous form as he won the Chennai Open without dropping a set. PTI

