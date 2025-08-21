Indian teams will not play bilateral sports with Pakistan, says Govt

The Sports Ministry on Thursday (August 21) said that Indian teams will not participate in any bilateral competitions, nor will it permit Pakistani teams to play in India.

No restrictions on international events

However, the Ministry clarified that the policy regarding bilateral competitions with Pakistan will not affect international and multilateral events, adding that Indian teams and individual players will be allowed to take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. It further stated that Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India.

“India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country. Insofar as bilateral sports events in each other's countries are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India,” stated the release issued by the Sports Ministry.

Prioritising Indian sportspersons’ interests

The Ministry stated that with regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, it is guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interests of Indian sportspersons.

“Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India,” stated the Ministry.

Visa for sportspersons, officials

“To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified,” stated the Ministry.

Elaborating further, it also said that for office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on a priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years, adding that this will facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms.

“ Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India,” stated the release.