Spain win first FIFA Women's World Cup title, beat England in final

Spain win first FIFA Womens World Cup title, beat England in final
Spain's players celebrate after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Sydney on Sunday (August 20). Photo: Twitter/FIFA Women's World Cup

Agencies
20 Aug 2023 12:27 PM GMT

Sydney, Aug 20 (AP) Spain won the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona's first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in Sunday's final.

Both teams were playing in the final for the first time. The win gave the Spanish women their first major international trophy and avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the UEFA European championship last year.

The Lionesses went into the final unbeaten and aiming to bring a World Cup back to England for the first time since 1966.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a stunning save to Jenni Hermoso's penalty kick in the 70th after Keira Walsh was penalized for a handball on a VAR review. (AP) AYG DDV

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
FootballSpainEngland
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
