'Soccer safari': Former footballers launch nationwide road tour to discover tribal talent

In the quiet hamlet of Thirunelli, Wayanad, MV Vijeesh, a 12-year-old boy from the Ravula tribe, had not much exposure to the world of football until a chance encounter with a transformative football academy run by “The Thirteenth Foundation”. Even though he had missed their initial selection trials, it didn't take coach Jayaraman long to spot him. He was a regular at their training sessions, making his talent and potential unmistakable. This initiative led by former international football players CK Vineeth and Rino Anto unfolded in November 2022, marking the beginning of a significant journey for several kids like Vijeesh. Fast forwarding fourteen months, once game-agnostic, Vijeesh now commands a mesmerising mastery over the ball, coupled with a formidable football acumen that transcends his tender age, affording him not only a new-found identity but also the endearing sobriquet "Chettri," a moniker that resonates with the illustrious aura of the iconic Indian football captain, Sunil Chhetri. Versatile scoring prowess of 12-year-old Vijeesh “Vijeesh's scoring prowess is truly versatile; he has the capability to score from any position on the pitch. With a keen sense of awareness, he consistently displays a brilliant understanding of the game. If, even for a fraction of a second, the goalkeeper is slightly out of position and Vijeesh has control of the ball, he exhibits the skill and precision needed to find the back of the net,” said Jayaraman, the coach of The Thirteenth Foundation Academy, Thirunelli.

Vineeth, Rino, and Mohd Rafi with the talented young footballer Vijeesh at the Thirunelli academy. Photo: Rajeev Ramachandran

Vijeesh is not an isolated case; rather, he represents many children from tribal hamlets who possess exceptional talent but lack formal training. “These boys, deeply engaged in physical activities within the woods and their forest villages, showcase a natural adaptability that makes them capable of adjusting to various forms of training,” adds the coach. Jayaraman hails from the Kurichia tribe like Vijeesh, and holds the distinction of being a pioneer in his community to receive a formal degree in Physical Education. The Thirteenth Foundation CK Vineeth, Rino Anto, and a group of their footballing comrades harboured the ambition to establish football academies specifically catering to underprivileged children, a vision that they conceived during their active playing days. This vision materialised into the establishment of The Thirteenth Foundation, marked by the inauguration of two football academies situated in tribal regions of the state: Thirunelli in Wayanad district, and Attapadi in Palakkad district. “So, you know, there are loads of academies in the country, but they're all in the cities. We thought of mixing it up a bit by taking it to tribal and underprivileged areas, with no fees! That's how the whole Attappadi and Thirunelli projects got rolling. We conducted camps and identified these kids and provided them with kits and all. Getting them to come to us was too much of a hassle. Our idea was to take the game to their turf instead,” said Vineeth, waxing eloquent about the project. Internationals Vineeth and Rino Anto head the project Vineeth, who represented India from 2013 to 2017, is a household name among football lovers in Kerala. Known for his stunning skills as a forward, he played for clubs like Kerala Blasters, East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru FC, and others. Rino Anto, a solid defender who has played for India, was Vineeth’s teammate in Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC as well.

Vineeth and Rino Anto giving footballing tips to kids at the Thirunelli academy. Photo: Rajeev Ramachandran

Both of them are hitting the road for an all-India tour to widen their network of football academies for underprivileged kids. Along the journey, they'll have some great company in the jeep, with former internationals like NP Pradeep, Mohammed Rafi, Anas Edathodika, and others joining them intermittently. It's a team effort to bring the beautiful game to more young talent across the country.

Incredible progress by the kids in 18 months “Back in 2022, when we kicked off our project, the goal was to prepare these kids for professional football by the time they hit 17 or 18. Surprisingly, the progress they've made in under 18 months is nothing short of incredible. Many of them have already emerged as outstanding players, surpassing our initial expectations,” says Vineeth. When they first began, their plan was to set up 10 academies in Kerala. However, the impact of the two centres exceeded the expectations as it went way beyond football.

Vineeth and Rino Anto interacting with villagers of Thirunelli. Photo: Rajeev Ramachandran