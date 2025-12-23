Sharath Kamal felicitates Youth Asian Para Games medallists at Mylapore Sports Trust

Chennai’s Mylapore Sports Trust (MST) honoured two of its outstanding para table tennis athletes — Baby Sahana Ravi and Nithish Y — for their medal-winning performances at the Youth Asian Para Games 2025 held in Dubai.

India’s table tennis icon Sharath Kamal graced the occasion as the chief guest and felicitated the young champions on Monday (December 22).

Sahana Ravi clinched the gold in U23 Women’s Singles Class 9 by beating Manginsay Lney Marie of Philippines and a silver medal in Mixed Doubles. Team India secured the silver medal, going down to Japan and Taipei in the final.

Nithish secured the bronze medal in U23 Men’s Singles Class 9, further strengthening India’s presence in international para table tennis.

The coaches of Mylapore Sports Trust — Srinivasa Rao (Dronacharya Awardee), Muralidhara Rao (International Coach), and Meenakshi (State Coach) — were also felicitated for their pivotal role in nurturing world-class para-athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharath praised the athletes for their resilience and discipline, and lauded Mylapore Sports Trust for creating a strong ecosystem for para sports and talent development.

Ravi, Member of Mylapore Sports Trust, was acknowledged for his instrumental role in strengthening the academy’s infrastructure, including supporting the development of a fully air-conditioned table tennis training facility in the city.

Ravi praised the efforts of coaches in bringing the best out of the trainees and nurturing their talents. He also said Mylapore sports trust will explore the ways and means to financially support for the players participation in international events and to achieve the dreams of Olympic medal.