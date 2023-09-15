The Federal
Shakib and Towids fifties propel Bangladesh to 265/8 against India
x
Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towid Hridoy pictured during their partnership I Photo: @BCBtigers / X

Shakib and Towid's fifties propel Bangladesh to 265/8 against India

Batting first, Shakib (80 from 85 balls) and Towid (54 from 81 deliveries) provided stability to the Bangladeshi innings following the loss of early wickets.

15 Sep 2023 1:43 PM GMT

In an insignificant Asia Cup Super 4 match held on Friday (September 15), Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towid Hridoy notched up half-centuries to set a respectable total of 265 for eight against India.

Invited to bat, Shakib (80 off 85 balls) and Towid (54 off 81 deliveries) steadied the Bangladesh ship after early wickets.

For India, pacers Mohammed Shami (2/32), Shardul Thakur (3/65) and Prasidh Krishna (1/43) shared six wickets between them.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 265 for 8 in 50 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 80, Towid 54 Hridoy; Shardul Thakur 3/65)

(With agency inputs)

Asia CupIndian Cricket TeamBangladesh cricket team
