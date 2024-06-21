Sania Mirza marrying Mohd Shami? Tennis star's father responds to rumours

Amid speculations of tennis star Sania Mirza marrying Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, Sania’s father Imran has come out in the open to strongly reject these rumours.

Sania Mirza's father Imran told NDTV: “This is all rubbish. She has not even met him.” Sania and Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik got divorced earlier this year, while Shami is also separated from his wife Hasin Jahan.



Sania recently embarked on a sacred journey to Hajj, about 5 months after she announced her split with Malik. Taking to social media, the Indian sporting icon had revealed that she is now gearing up for a “transformative experience”, from which she hopes to return as a better human being. In a post on social media on Sunday, Sania wrote: “As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings.”





Sania expressed hope that Allah accepts her prayers and guides her on this blessed path. She added: “I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime. I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger Imaan.”



Sania was also recently spotted on a famous comedy show where she spoke to comedian Kapil Sharma about her decorated career, especially her partnership with Martina Hingis in 2015-16.

During the conversation, Sania shared: “I think all of the women sitting on this couch can understand this...when you hit a streak (winning back-to-back), athletes like to call it being ‘In the zone’... Honestly, I think that's the best way I can describe what Martina and I had for those six months.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has been dealing with his personal issues. He and his estranged wife Hasin Jahan have been involved in a public legal battle following allegations of domestic abuse and match-fixing against Shami. However, Shami has continued to excel professionally despite these challenges. He played a pivotal role in India’s performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup before undergoing heel surgery, from which he is currently recuperating.