Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan's loyalist becomes WFI chief

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik on Thursday (December 21) announced her retirement from the sport, protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election for the top job, in Delhi.

Sanjay, a close associate of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan became the new WFI president with his panel winning 13 of the 15 posts in the elections in Delhi on Thursday.

"We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," said a teary-eyed Sakshi, and kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement.

"We wanted a female president but that did not happen," the 31-year-old, who is also a CWG gold medallist, added.

Ahead of the elections, Olympic medal-winning grapplers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi had repeatedly requested Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to stop anyone associated with Brij Bhushan from contesting the WFI polls.

Consequently, neither Brij Bhushan's son Prateek nor son-in-law Vishal Singh entered the fray. Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat, who addressed media after elections, did not say whether they will retire from the sport.

"It's unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest WFI election," Bajrang said.

"Upcoming women wrestlers will also face exploitation," Vinesh added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik breaks down as she leaves after addressing a press conference. Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh has been elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India. pic.twitter.com/Rc85nAkvgy — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

मैंने देश के लिए जितने भी पुरस्कार जीते हैं आप सब के आशीर्वाद से जीते हैं , मैं आप सभी देशवाशियों की हमेशा आभारी रहुंगी। 🇮🇳 कुश्ती को अलविदा ।🙏 pic.twitter.com/yyO4lG59rL — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) December 21, 2023

(With agency inputs)