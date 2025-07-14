Saina Nehwal announces separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal has announced her decision to part ways with her husband Parupalli Kashyap, who is also a top former shuttler.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (July 13), Saina shared the personal update that has taken the sporting world by surprise.

Parting ways

“Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other," Saina, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion, wrote.

"I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," she added.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap got married in 2018. Kashyap has not announced anything about the separation from his side.

Early days

Both Saina and Kashyap trained at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad during their early years.

While Saina became a global icon with her Olympic bronze and World No. 1 ranking, Kashyap broke into the World top 10 and clinched the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold.

Kashyap retired in 2024 and shifted to coaching after ending his competitive badminton career. He was frequently seen courtside, providing tactical insights and moral support to Saina, particularly during domestic tournaments and international qualifiers.

Glorious career

Saina Nehwal gained widespread recognition after winning the BWF World Junior Championships in 2008, the same year she made her Olympic debut, reaching the quarterfinals and becoming the first Indian woman to do so. Four years later, she clinched her first Olympic medal.

In 2015, Saina made history by becoming the first Indian woman to attain the World No.1 ranking in women's singles.

Her outstanding accomplishments were honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2009 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2010. To this day, she remains the only Indian female badminton player to have achieved the World No.1 ranking.

(With inputs from agencies)