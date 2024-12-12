Sachin Tendulkar family inaugurates state-of-the-art sports facility in Satara

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), in collaboration with its partner Mann Deshi Champions, inaugurated a modern sporting facility in Satara, Maharashtra, this week.

The event marked Sara Tendulkar's first visit as a director of STF, showcasing her commitment to taking the foundation's mission forward.

The new facility, inaugurated by Tendulkar, his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, features world-class amenities including courts for basketball and badminton, indoor wrestling and boxing areas, classrooms, administration offices, and hostels for 150 athletes.

It aims to empower rural youth by providing them with access to high-quality sports training and opportunities.

Sara, accompanied by her parents, expressed her admiration for the transformative impact of sports on young lives and shared some moments with the children there.

Mann Deshi Champions has a proven track record of nurturing rural talent, with over 100 athletes joining the army, police, forest, and railways through their programs. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)