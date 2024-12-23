PV Sindhu's first wedding picture surfaces on social media

Star shuttler and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's first wedding picture has surfaced on social media.

Dressed in traditional wedding couture, Sindhu and Datta tied the knot on December 22 in Udaipur.

The Union minister of culture and tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the wedding shared a picture from the ceremony online.

Also read: Shuttler PV Sindhu set to tie the knot in Udaipur on December 22

His tweet soon went viral as it was the first picture to emerge of the badminton champion's wedding.

"Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead," Shekhawat tweeted on Monday (December 23) morning.