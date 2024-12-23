PV Sindhu's first wedding picture surfaces on social media
Dressed in traditional wedding couture, ace shuttler Sindhu and Datta, executive director of a tech firm, tied the knot on December 22 in Udaipur
Star shuttler and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai's first wedding picture has surfaced on social media.
Dressed in traditional wedding couture, Sindhu and Datta tied the knot on December 22 in Udaipur.
The Union minister of culture and tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the wedding shared a picture from the ceremony online.
Also read: Shuttler PV Sindhu set to tie the knot in Udaipur on December 22
His tweet soon went viral as it was the first picture to emerge of the badminton champion's wedding.
"Pleased to have attended the wedding ceremony of our Badminton Champion Olympian PV Sindhu with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur last evening and conveyed my wishes & blessings to the couple for their new life ahead," Shekhawat tweeted on Monday (December 23) morning.
Also read: Who is Venkata Datta Sai? PV Sindhu's fiancé with an impressive career
Sindhu and Datta, who works as the executive director of a tech company based in Hyderabad, got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, December 14.
The newly-wed couple will host a reception as well in Hyderabad, on December 24 to celebrate their marriage with a broader circle of family and friends.
The wedding festivities ostensibly kicked off on December 20 with a sangeet ceremony, followed by haldi, pellikuthuru (a pre-wedding ceremony that celebrates the bride and her transition into married life), while the mehendi event was held on December 21.
Next tournament
Sindhu is expected to participate in the season-opening Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament to be held early January.
To be the first big tournament of the season, Sindhu will be aiming to continue her form after her title-winning run at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow two weeks ago.