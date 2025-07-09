Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 from August 29

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 will commence on Friday, August 29, Mashal Sports, the organisers announced on Wednesday (July 9).

Season 12 will witness reigning champions Haryana Steelers return to defend their maiden title after their spectacular victory in season 11.

Venues to be announced later

With all 12 franchises strengthening their squads through the recently concluded auction, the upcoming season promises to deliver unprecedented levels of competition and entertainment.

The venues and other details for Season 12 will be announced soon, the organisers said.

Commenting on the commencement of season 12, Anupam Goswami, Business Head – MASHAL & League Commissioner – Pro Kabaddi, stated, “We are thrilled to unveil the commencement date for PKL Season 12. Following a record-breaking Player Auction, which saw 10 players cross the Rs 1 crore mark, we have set a foundation for what promises to be our most competitive season yet. We look forward to bringing fans another thrilling chapter of kabaddi action.”

The highly anticipated PKL season 12 player auction took place in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1, where a record-breaking 10 players secured contracts exceeding Rs 1 crore, setting a new benchmark for the competition.

PKL season 12 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar.