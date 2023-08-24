Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen FIDE World Cup final: Tie-breaks to decide winner

The second match in the finals of the 2023 FIDE World Cup between GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu and GM Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 30 moves.

Carlsen started the game with the King pawn opening moving his pawn to e4 and Praggnanandhaa replied with e5, the game continued with the 4 knights variation and slowly pieces got exchanged .

Carlsen who has been suffering from a bout of food poisoning after his semifinal victory, was seen struggling and he mentioned about it in the post-match interview that he hasn’t had food for the last two days. The game was very quiet and both players seemed to be happy to play out a draw and fight it out tomorrow in the tie breaks.

The final position had both players having same coloured bishops and same number of pawns on both sides of the board.



