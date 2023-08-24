Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen FIDE World Cup final: Tie-breaks to decide winner
The second match in the finals of the 2023 FIDE World Cup between GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu and GM Magnus Carlsen ended in a draw after 30 moves.
Carlsen started the game with the King pawn opening moving his pawn to e4 and Praggnanandhaa replied with e5, the game continued with the 4 knights variation and slowly pieces got exchanged .
Carlsen who has been suffering from a bout of food poisoning after his semifinal victory, was seen struggling and he mentioned about it in the post-match interview that he hasn’t had food for the last two days. The game was very quiet and both players seemed to be happy to play out a draw and fight it out tomorrow in the tie breaks.
The final position had both players having same coloured bishops and same number of pawns on both sides of the board.
Tie breaks will be a set of two rapid games of 25 minutes plus 10 seconds increment. If the tie persists at the end, then they will play another set of two games with 10 minutes plus 10 seconds increment and another set of 5 minutes plus five seconds increment games. If still tied then they will play three minutes plus two seconds until there is a winner.
The whole of India will be rooting for GM Praggnanandhaa to be crowned the World Cup winner and the young Champion who has climbed to become World number 20 in the live rating list is also third highest rated Indian in the same list.