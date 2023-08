Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen FIDE World Cup final: Game 2 also ends in a draw

The second game in the final of the 2023 FIDE World Cup between India's GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu and World No. 1 GM Magnus Carlsen from Norway ended in a draw on Wednesday (August 23) in Baku, Azerbaijan. The first game too had ended in a draw.

The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.

Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa. The teenage Indian did not face any troubles with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.

The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather.

The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa had stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

After the match, Carlsen said, "Praggnanandhaa has already played a lot of tie-breaks against very strong players... I know he is very strong. If I have some energy, if I have a good day, obviously I will have good chances." "I am very grateful to the organisers, FIDE and the doctors and nurses, who got me some good treatment. Today, I am feeling a bit better but I still didn't feel like I had the energy for a full fight, so I thought, let's get one more day of rest.

"Hopefully, I will have more strength tomorrow," the Norwegian world No.1 added.

The two tie-break games in rapid format will be played with a time control of 25 minutes for each player plus 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.

If those two games also fail to throw a winner, two more games with time control of 5 minutes for each player will be played. There will be 3 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.

Praggnanandhaa is only the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to reach the World Cup final.

Posting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) during the game, former world champion Anand wrote, "Wow, did not expect this opening! Is Magnus repeating his game 12 strategy of 2016 and aiming for a tiebreak?" "If so, Magnus has spent the day thinking of the tiebreak whilst Prag can only start to do so after the game."

