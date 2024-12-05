Pink ball behaves differently; players must adapt: Rohit

Adelaide, Dec 5 (PTI) India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that one will need to devise his own methods to deal with the challenges posed by the pink Kookaburra ball during the day/night Test against Australia as it would do a bit more than the traditional red cherry.

Rohit, who didn't score too many in the truncated warm-up game against the Prime Minister's XI, was asked for his take on the pink ball and he agreed with his colleague KL Rahul's view that it does come faster than the red Kookaburra.

"I think it's just about getting used to the pace of the ball more than anything else. You are so used to playing with red ball, and pink ball certainly does a little bit more than the red ball," Rohit told reporters on the eve of the Test at the Adelaide Oval.

But the age-old theory of practice makes a man perfect also works when facing the specific ball used for night Tests.

"We have been training here for the past three days, and I certainly felt that the more time you spend playing the pink ball, it gets a little easier as well. The bounce is there. Obviously, there will be challenges," the skipper said.

During a pink ball, day/night Test, twilight is believed to be the toughest period of play as floodlights aren't still on and the natural light dims, making it difficult to spot the ball. Also the data suggests that pink ball swings more during the twilight compared to afternoon or evening.

"Pink ball will have its own challenges under lights and during the day as well. You just have to find your own way of dealing with it. I think that is something that we as a team have spoken in the group, you know, and try and respond to that current situation." The skipper's tip to the players is react as per the situation and take the best route to move forward.

"Whatever is happening at that particular time, whatever you feel is best, you have to do it. And the team will back that decision to do what is necessary at that point in time. So, it's just about understanding (the situation).

"We've watched a lot of games that have been played here as well, and we do understand what, you know, the condition has to offer. As the game goes on, the conditions change a little bit. So, we are quite aware of all those things." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)