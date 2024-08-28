Paris Paralympics 2024: Where and when to watch; Indian team's schedule

The Paris Paralympics is all set to kick off on Wednesday (August 28). This is the first Summer Paralympics Games that are being held in France.

The Games will conclude on September 8.

The outdoor opening ceremony will take place at 8 pm local time (11.30 pm IST) at the Champs Elysee and the Place de la Concorde in the heart of Paris. The city will welcome 4,400 Paralympics athletes from 184 delegations.

The contingents of all the nations will parade down a section of the Champs-Elysees, Paris's most iconic avenue.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics was also held outside a stadium on July 26, on the banks of the Seine River, a first in the history of the Games.

Indian contingent

More than 100 members of the Indian contingent, including 52 athletes from various sports, will take part in the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony.

The Indian contingent at the parade of nations will have 106 members with 52 athletes and 54 officials.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (F64) - who is also defending his gold - and shot putter Bhagyashree Jadhav (F34) will be the joint flag bearers for India at the opening ceremony.

Those athletes who have their competitions on Thursday (August 29), including the entire 10-member shooting team, are not taking part in the parade of nations.

"All the athletes who have competitions on August 29 will not take part in the opening ceremony as it will be difficult for them to compete the next day. The shooting team will not be in the parade of nations," Paralympics Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.

The shooting team, which includes star markswoman Avani Lekhara who is defending her gold in Tokyo, is based at Chateauroux, more than 200 km from Paris. The shooting range is located at Chateauroux.

India is being represented by a record 84-member team at the Paris Paralympics with a target of 25 medals, including double-digit gold. India had won 19 medals, including five gold in the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics where a 54-member team had represented the country.

When will the opening ceremony begin?

The opening ceremony will begin at 11.30 pm (IST).

Where can we watch it?

The opening ceremony will be telecast live on the Sports18 network, and on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Who will be the Indian flag-bearers?

Bhagyashree Yadav (shot putter) and Sumit Antil (javelin thrower) will be the flag-bearers for the Indian contingent.

How many events are there?

There will be 549 events in 22 sports.

India’s schedule at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

August 30

13:30 – Women’s Discus Throw F55 Final – Karam Jyoti, Sakshi Kasana

14:00 – Women’s 100m T35 Round 1 – Preethi Pal

16:39 – Women’s 100m T35 Round 1 Final – Preethi Pal

00:20 – Men’s Shot Put F37 Final – Manu

August 31

22:30 – Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final – Parveen Kumar

September 1

13:40 – Women’s 1500m T11 Round 1 – Rakshitha Raju

15:09 – Men’s Shot Put F40 Final – Ravi Rongali

22:58 – Men’s High Jump T47 Final – Ram Pal, Nishad Kumar

23:08 – Women’s 200m T35 Final – Preethi Pal

September 2

13:35 – Men’s Discus Throw F56 Final – Yogesh Kathuniya

13:40 – Women’s 1500m T11 Final – Rakshitha Raju

22:30 – Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final – Sumit Antil, Sandeep, Sandip Sanjay Sargar

22:34 – Women’s Discus Throw F53 Final – Kanchan Lakhani

23:50 – Women’s 400m T20 Round 1 – Deepthi Jeevanji

00:10 – Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final – Ajeet Singh, Rinku, Sundar Singh Gurjar

September 3

14:26 – Women’s Shot Put F34 Final – Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav

22:38 – Women’s 400m T20 Final – Deepthi Jeevanji

23:40 – Men’s High Jump T63 Final – Mariyappan Thangavelu, Shailesh Kumar, Sharad Kumar

September 4

13:35 – Men’s Shot Put F46 Final – Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Mohd. Yasser, Rohit Kumar

15:16 – Women’s Shot Put F46 Final – Amisha Rawat

22:50 – Men’s Club Throw F51 Final – Dharambir, Amit Kumar, Pranav Soorma

23:00 – Women’s 100m T12 Round 1 – Simran

September 5

15:10 – Women’s 100m T12 Semifinal – Simran

22:47 – Women’s 100m T12 Final – Simran

23:49 – Men’s Shot Put F35 – Arvind

September 6

13:39 – Women’s 200m T12 Round 1 – Simran

14:08 – Men’s Javelin Throw F54 – Dipesh Kumar

14:47 – Men’s 400m T47 Round 1 – Dilip Mahadu Gavit

15:18 – Men’s High Jump T64 Final – Praveen Kumar

22:30 – Men’s Shot Put F57 Final – Soman Rana, Hokato Hotozhe Sema

22:48 – Women’s Javelin Throw F46 Final – Bhavanaben Ajabaji Chaudhary

23:10 – Women’s 200m T12 Semifinal – Simran

September 7

22:30 – Men’s Javelin Throw F41 Final- Navdeep

23:03 – Women’s 200m T12 Final – Simran*

00:29 – Men’s 400m T47 Final – Dilip Mahadu Gavit*

Schedule of events at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games

Aug 28: Opening Ceremony

Sept 1-7: Blind football

Aug 29 – Sept 5: Boccia

Aug 29 – Sept 5: Goalball

Aug 29 – Sept 5: Para Archery

Aug 30 – Sept 8: Para Athletics

Aug 29 - Sept 2: Para Badminton

Sept 6-8: Para Canoe

Sept 4-7: Para Cycling Road

Aug 29 – Sept 1: Para Cycling Track

Sept 2-7: Para Equestrian

Sept 5-7: Para Judo

Sept 4-8: Para Powerlifting

Aug 30 – Sept 1: Para Rowing

Aug 29 – Sept 7: Para Swimming

Aug 29 – Sept 7: Para Table Tennis

Aug 29 – Aug 31: Para Taekwondo

Sept 1-2: Para Triathlon

Aug 30 – Sept 5: Shooting Para Sport

Aug 29 – Sept 7: Sitting Volleyball

Aug 29 – Sept 8: Wheelchair Basketball

Sept 3-7: Wheelchair Fencing

Aug 29 - Sept 2: Wheelchair Rugby

Aug 30 - Sept 7: Wheelchair Tennis

Sept 8: Closing Ceremony

