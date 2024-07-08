Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal to be India's flagbearers at opening ceremony

Star shuttler PV Sindhu will be India's flag bearer, along with table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal, during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha announced on Monday (July 8).

Also, on Monday, London Olympic bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang replaced Mary Kom as India's Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics.

The IOA chief Usha said the 41-year-old Narang's elevation from deputy CDM position was an automatic choice in the wake of Mary Kom's resignation.

"I was looking for an Olympic medallist to lead our contingent and my young colleague is an apt replacement for Mary Kom," Usha said in a press release.

"I am also delighted to announce that India's only woman to win two Olympic medals, PV Sindhu, as the female flag-bearer alongside table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony," she added.

"I am confident that our athletes are well prepared to deliver the best results for India in Paris 2024 Olympic Games."