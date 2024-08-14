Pakistan’s Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem seen in video with terrorist

Pakistan’s first Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem is once again in the news, but this time for a wrong reason. A video is being circulated online in which he can purportedly be seen in conversation with Mohammad Harris Dhar, a US-designated terrorist.

Dhar is reportedly a joint secretary of the Mili Muslim league (MML), a political front of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) floated by Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The US Treasury Department in 2018 declared Dhar as a “specially designated global terrorist”.

Time of clip not clear

It is not clear, though, whether the video was captured after Arshad won gold in javelin throw at the recently concluded Paris Olympics or before.

The 27-year-old Nadeem became the first Pakistani Olympic gold medallist on August 8. He crossed the 90-metre mark twice in the final — with the best being 92.97 metres — becoming the first javelin thrower in Olympic history to achieve the feat. India’s Neeraj Chopra, the gold medallist in Tokyo Olympics, bagged the silver.

Nadeem returned to his village, Mian Chunnu in Pakistan’s Punjab province, on August 11.