Pakistani-American businessman trolled for gifting Suzuki Alto to Arshad Nadeem

Ali Sheikhani, a Pakistani-American businessman, is being trolled on social media for gifting a Suzuki Alto to javelin star Arshad Nadeem who won gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after beating India’s Neeraj Chopra.

Arshad scripted history last week by clinching Pakistan’s first Olympic medal in athletics with his record-breaking 92.97 metre javelin throw in Paris. He earned Pakistan its first Olympic medal since the 1992 Barcelona Games and its first gold medal since the 1984 Los Angeles Games.



Syed Zafar Abbas Jafri, an activist in Pakistan, announced in a video that Sheikhani will be gifting the javelin champion a “brand new Alto car” when Nadeem returns to Pakistan. As soon as the news broke out on social media, Arshad’s fans mocked the businessman for gifting the humble hatchback that costs Rs 23.31 lakh in Pakistan. In Indian rupees, the car costs a little over Rs 7 lakh.



“Dear Ali Sheikhani, rather than spending money on depreciating assets, why don't you sponsor Arshad Nadeem's nutritionist, trainer or other support/technical staff that can help Arshad Nadeem break the world record in javelin?” Karachi resident Taimoor H said on X.



“Well-done Ali Sheikhani … please make Alto Convertible, I am 6’1” and my head hits the roof of the Alto. Hopefully Nadeem bhai will be able to drive a topless car,” another user said on a sarcastic note. “This is an insult… he deserves BMW or Audi,” IT professional Rahul Jain said.



Arshad comes from a poor family of eight children in Khanewal in Pakistan's Punjab. He earlier said that it is challenging being a non-cricket athlete in Pakistan, where resources and facilities for his sport are scarce. “This gold medal is a gift from me to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day (on Aug. 14),” Nadeem said in a post on social media platform X.

