Finally, Neymar has moved out of PSG to join Al Hilal for a reported 90 million euros ($98 million). The Saudi Pro League's big splashing of money to land several stars from the European leagues has triggered a widespread debate, but that's for another day. Neymar's move in particular comes as a huge surprise and a big disappointment for football fans in general due to the expectations he has carried on his shoulders since his early days at Santos in Brazil.

Neymar has never failed to amaze football fanatics ever since he burst onto the scene as a fleet-footed teenager who bamboozled defenders to leave them in their wake. Born in Brazil, Neymar was always destined to dominate Europe, especially after his move to Barcelona. After all, how can a Brazilian teenager shining for Santos FC, who was expected to carry the legacy of his magical footballing forefathers go unnoticed by European giants with loads and loads of money?

Who else, but Barcelona signed him for 57 million euros and a decade back, this was eye-watering money for an unproven teenager. What does Neymar do? He goes onto etch his name in Barcelona's history, wins La Liga, Champions League, and becomes a part of one of the deadliest trios in the history of football - the 'MSN' (Messi, Suarez, Neymar). In his four seasons for Barcelona, the Brazilian scored 105 goals in 186 games and the trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar simply wreaked havoc at will.



The Barcelona team with 'MSN' leading the attack could decimate even the tightest of defences and the numbers were mind-boggling. Neymar seemed settled alongside Suarez and Messi but questions always remained; is Neymar under Messi's shadow? Should he leave Barcelona to win the Ballon d'Or?



Leave Barcelona he did, and signed for PSG in 2017 for a world-record €222 million. When the footballing world was still coming to terms with players switching clubs for 100 million euros, this man sealed a 222 million euros move to PSG. The club's intent was clear - win the Champions League at all costs. And who is the man they turned to? Neymar. Why was that? Because he was the heir apparent to Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. Neymar was supposed to take the mantle from the two absolute giants of the game but instead, he finds himself watching Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe setting the stage alight to succeed Messi, Ronaldo.



It's rather unfortunate how Neymar's decisions over the years have panned out. Neymar's choice to leave Barcelona is arguably justified, but his destination is rather questionable. Clearly, Neymar's decision was influenced by the expectations on his shoulders, be it on the international stage or the club stage.



Neymar did something predictable, but the outcome hasn't certainly been that. It was never the same for Neymar away from Messi and Suarez. Players often forget that a project is not just about the board's ambitions to sign players and create a team of superstars. A proper footballing project is one where the right manager is picked out, backed to the hilt to 'sign the players that he wants' and not forced to sign big names to achieve shirt sales.

Manchester City is the perfect example. Despite allegations of financial irregularities, one thing that City must be appreciated for is how they spend their money. When City set out in pursuit of the Champions League, the first thing they did was sign Pep Guardiola. The rest as they say is history. Every single signing was made to suit Guardiola's vision and the rewards have been reaped.



PSG's ambition was the same too - to win the Champions League but look where their methods have landed them. Perhaps Neymar erred in picking out the right project for his career. Neymar is a player capable of carrying out what Messi and Ronaldo have done over the years. He is a player who can carry his team singlehandedly. But what's a superstar without his teammates? Even the great Messi couldn't carry PSG to Champions League glory and that's because the project simply won't work.



It's unfortunate that a talent like Neymar has ended up where he is today, and amazing how one decision can change the way your entire career unfolds. Players come and go, but moving on from Neymar's story will be hard. Football is a funny old game!

