Neymar surpasses Pelé as Brazil's all-time top goal scorer

Neymar on Friday (September 9) achieved the distinction of becoming Brazil's national team's leading goal scorer by surpassing the legendary Pelé, a three-time World Cup champion.

The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil's scoring mark with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém. It was Brazil's fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win.



Neymar's record-breaking goal came after a low cross into the penalty box, which the striker finished with accuracy from close range. He celebrated with a punch in the air, as Pelé usually did.

Earlier, the Al-Hilal striker missed a penalty in the 17th minute, which goalkeeper Billy Viscarra saved.

