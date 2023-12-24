New WFI body suspended; ministry says ‘in complete control’ of ex-officials

The Sports Ministry on Sunday (December 24) suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till further orders after the newly-elected body made a “hasty announcement” of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals “without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” to prepare.

The WFI elections were held on December 21. Sanjay Singh, a close aide of BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected the new president of the wrestling body, bagging 40 out of 47 votes. He defeated Anita Sheoran, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, who was backed by top wrestlers who had taken to the streets earlier over sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan.

‘Not followed constitution’



“The new body has not followed the WFI constitution. We have not terminated the body but suspended it till further orders. They just need to follow the due process and the rules,” said a sports ministry official while speaking to news agency PTI.



The source explained the reasons for the wrestling body’s suspension. “Sanjay Singh announced on December 21, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI,” PTI quoted ministry sources as saying.



“As per clause 3 (e) of the preamble of the constitution of WFI, the object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange holding of Senior, Junior, and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee,” said the ministry’s source.



“The decisions made by the newly elected executive body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) demonstrate a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI's constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code,” the ministry said in a press release.



“The actions smack of complete arbitrariness on part of the President, which is against the settled principles of good governance and devoid of transparency and due process. Adherence to governance norms is vital for ensuring fair play, transparency and accountability. There are crucial to built trust among athletes, stakeholders, and the public,” the statement added.

‘Ex-office bearers in control’



Meanwhile, in its press release, the Sports Ministry also alleged that the newly-formed body seems to be completely in control of previous office bearers against whom allegations of sexual harassment was made. “Newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code,” added the release.



“The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers, which is also alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged and present the court is hearing the matter,” it further added.



(With agency inputs)