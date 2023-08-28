Neeraj Chopra scripts golden history at World Athletics Championships

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted history yet again on Sunday (August 27) when he became the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 88.17m in the men’s javelin final in Budapest, Hungary. In another first, three Indians finished in top eight, with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Never before did three Indians finish in the top eight of an event in the World Championships. Contest with Arshad Nadeem continues The 25-year-old Chopra dominated the competition and achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt. He had a foul to start with, but then got 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m, and 83.98m. Pakistan’s reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season’s best throw of 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) of Czech Republic got the bronze.

Javelin thrower #NeerajChopra wins India's first-ever gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. In men's javelin final, Neeraj Chopra wins Gold medal with throw of 88.17 metres. pic.twitter.com/p3prnWc8us — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 28, 2023

Chopra jumped to the top spot with his second throw, and from thereon, he led the field till the end. Nadeem also maintained his second position from the third round, after which it was 1-2 for the Indo-Pak duo till the end. Chopra thus beat Nadeem once again, as the Indian also won gold in the 2016 South Asian Games. Since then, the two have competed against each other in more than a dozen events and Chopra always returned triumphant. In elite club Chopra has now become only the second Indian — after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra — to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships title. Bindra won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25. Chopra, who became the first Indian Olympic track and field gold medallist in the Tokyo Games in 2021, had won a silver in the 2022 edition of the World Championships. Before him, legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George had won a bronze in the 2003 World Championships. The Indian superstar also became only the third javelin thrower in history to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships titles after the iconic Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic and Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway. Zelezny clinched the Olympics gold in 1992, 1996, and 2000 while winning World Championships title in 1993, 1995, and 2001. Thorkildsen won gold in the 2008 Olympics and the 2009 World Championships.

#NeerajChopra makes us #Proud again!!#IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging #GoldMedal🥇 in Men's #Javelin at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters.@Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/mV76vQetWy — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 27, 2023