Neeraj Chopra
Tokyo Olympics champion Chopra has a personal best of 89.94m, which he had achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30, 2022.

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for 2024 Olympics, enters World Championships final

His qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season's and fourth career-best distance.

25 Aug 2023 9:22 AM GMT

Neeraj Chopra on Friday (August 25) qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a big throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, which also took him to the final of the javelin throw competition at the World Championships in Budapest.

The 25-year-old Chopra's qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season's and fourth career-best distance. He was competing in Group A qualification round.

The 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m. The qualifying window began on July 1.

Tokyo Olympics champion Chopra has a personal best of 89.94m, which he had achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30, 2022.

Those who throw 83m or the top-12 best performers from both Group A and B qualify for the final round to be held on Sunday.

Neeraj Chopra
