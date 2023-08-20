Mesmerising Messi inspires Miami to first championship win with Leagues Cup

It took 11 spot kicks to decide the winner of the first ever Leagues Cup. When the final whistle was blown in the match between Inter Miami and Nashville, Nashville were on top, being played a fantastic second half and scored their equaliser.

Moreover, the Inter Miami players, especially Leonardo Campana was so low on confidence for the shootout, as he missed the ball in front of a keeper less post in the very last second of the game. Remarkably, Inter Miami’s exceptional goalkeeper, Drake Callender, delivered a series of impressive saves during regular time, and he also both scored and blocked the eleventh penalty taken by his counterpart, Elliot Panicco.



Another record



This signified Lionel Messi’s fairy-tale introduction to the American soccer landscape. He transformed a struggling team and guided them through an undefeated streak of seven matches, ultimately clinching their first ever championship. This achievement propelled Messi to a new record of 44 trophies, surpassing his former Barcelona teammate and Brazilian footballer Dani Alves.

The iconic goal during the 23rd minute of the championship match added an exquisite touch to the occasion. Miami’s presence had been fainting throughout the game until that particular instant, a juncture marked as destiny’s design by one of the commentators. It was when Benjamin Cremasci elegantly provided the ball to Messi. Positioned at the right corner of the penalty area, Messi gracefully veered to the left and executed a shot through the narrow passage between two out of the five defenders who encircled him. As the ball gracefully nestled into the upper left corner of the goal net, it epitomized a quintessential Messi moment. The team Miami, however, was not up to the mark as he would have wanted it, in the final. Busquets was slightly off colour and Alba too did not click. Both Taylor and Martinez also were far from their creative best, leaving Messi to unfurl his magic which he did eventually.

Dramatic debut



Messi’s Inter Miami debut match too couldn’t have been more dramatic. Entering the game against the Mexican side Cruz Asul, as a second half substitute, he managed to score on a crucial moment with his signature bending free-kick from his favourite position, precisely in the 94th minute. From that moment onwards he did not have to look back in the Leagues Cup. The anticipation surrounding Messi’s debut in the Leagues Cup was immense, and his performance on the pitch certainly did not disappoint. His move to the US, not only made waves in the footballing world but marked a significant shift in the trajectory of his illustrious career.





When Messi’s transfer to Inter Miami was confirmed, the football community was abuzz with excitement. The prospect of witnessing the legendary Argentine grace the MLS with his extraordinary skills captured the imagination of fans worldwide. The Leagues Cup provided the stage for Messi’s debut, and expectations were sky-high. His arrival had an immediate impact on ticket sales, team merchandise, and overall brand visibility for Inter Miami. The sheer presence of Messi in the team created a buzz that extended beyond the confines of the stadium. Fans flocked to see him in action, leading to increased attendance and media coverage for the Leagues Cup matches.



Messi’s introduction necessitated tactical adjustments from Inter Miami's new coach Tata Martino, who had managed Messi in Barcelona and Argentina. He had to shift the focus to maximizing Messi’s strengths – his dribbling, vision, and ability to unlock defences with precise passes. This tactical adaptation influenced team dynamics and offered new insights into the entire Inter Miami squad.

Messi’s Leagues Cup performance indicated a promising integration with his new teammates. His chemistry with fellow attackers and midfielders – especially with Robert Taylor and Joseph Martinez - was evident in the fluid passing sequences and intricate plays that unfolded on the field. His act of passing the captain’s armband to DeAndre Yedlin, enabling him to raise the trophy, eloquently showcased the depth of his character after the final.

Strategic shift



Messi’s preferred position, playing as a forward or attacking midfielder, required the team to adapt their formation and playing style, resulting in Robert Taylor drifting further towards the left flank, prompting Messi to make inward runs from the right side. This strategic decision turned out to be highly successful, with both Taylor and Messi complementing each other exceptionally well. Messi’s tally includes 10 goals and 4 assists across 7 games, while Taylor secured 4 goals in an equal number of matches, in addition to delivering 5 assists.

With Busquets orchestrating the midfield expertly through accurate long passes and perfectly timed high lobs, the situation improved for the forwards Joseph Martinez and Leonardo Campana, both of whom were struggling to find their top form. Messi provided two penalty opportunities to Martinez, aiding him in restoring his self-assurance. This boost was clearly noticeable during the semifinals, where Martinez played a crucial role in setting up Messi’s exceptional long-distance goal.

Messi’s overall performance during the Leagues Cup matches showcased his innate talent and footballing intelligence. His exceptional dribbling skills were on full display, as he effortlessly glided past defenders. His quick decision-making and ability to read the game allowed him to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. Despite facing strong opposition, Messi’s composure and control over the ball shone through, reinforcing his status as a football virtuoso. The two free kick goals he scored were pleasure to watch, underscoring his ability to impact the game both as a finisher at crucial junctures.

Transition challenge



The inclusion of Jordi Alba on the right side has significantly elevated Messi’s self-assurance, a stark contrast to his time in Paris where he was notably lacking in that aspect. During his time at PSG, the right wing-back, Nuno Mendis, did not establish a harmonious partnership with Messi, often prioritizing passes to Mbappe in every situation.

Transitioning to a new league and environment is not without its challenges. Messi had to acclimate to the different playing style, pace of the game, and the physical demands of the MLS. The Leagues Cup provided him with a platform to gauge his compatibility with the league’s unique dynamics and adjust his game accordingly.

Lionel Messi’s performance for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup was nothing short of captivating. From his tactical impact to his on-field brilliance, Messi’s influence was evident in every facet of the game. As he continues to etch his legacy in a new league, football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the chapters yet to be written in his MLS journey.